It’s taking some time for Olympic star Simone Biles to work through the pain that came from being sexually abused by former USA gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar and she’s still on meds and is in therapy, PEOPLE reports.

—Kanye and Kim celebrate their son Saint’s third birthday with Tarzan theme—

On Tuesday, Biles opened up to Good Morning America about how she’s navigating through the trauma of being victimized by the disgraced doctor. It’s still not easy for Biles who has been named ESPN‘s most dominant athlete of 2018.

She told Robin Roberts: “I’m on anxiety medicine now because I had a lot of ups and downs throughout the year and trying to figure out what was wrong.”

She added, “I go to therapy pretty regularly.”

“It’s not easy but the people surrounding me are some of the best so it makes it a little easier.”

In January, Biles appeared on Megyn Kelly Today to talk about the sentencing of Nassar. Biles had come out earlier that month to say that she had been abused by Nassar.

On Twitter she wrote:

“I too am one of the many survivors that was sexually abused by Larry Nassar,” said the athlete. “Please believe me when I say it was a lot harder to first speak those words out loud than it is now to put them on paper. There are many reasons that I have been reluctant to share my story, but I know now it is not my fault.”

—Oprah Winfrey praises Toni Morrison at Manhattan dinner gala—

Continued Biles, “For too long I’ve asked myself, ‘Was I too naive? Was it my fault?’ I now know the answers to those questions. No. No, it was not my fault. No, I will not and should not carry the guilt that belongs to Larry Nassar, USAG, and others.”

During her NBC appearance, she was visibly emotional as she said, “It feels like he took a part of me that I can’t get back.”

But she expressed her hope for healing, saying, “It will all come back with time.”

Biles also expressed her admiration for Judge Rosemarie Aquilina, who sentenced Nassar to 40 to 175 years for his long history of abuse.

“The judge is my hero because she gave it to him straight and didn’t let him get any power over the girls,” Biles said, according to NBC News.

To Judge Aquilina : THANK YOU, YOU ARE MY HERO & Shout out to all of the survivors for being so brave & speaking like the queens that you are while looking at that monster. He will no longer have the power to steal our happiness or joy. I stand with every one of you 💛 pic.twitter.com/b5SMmjZgeW — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) January 24, 2018

“I wish she would have just given him a crazy number like 3,000 years or something, but other than that, she was a boss and she was absolutely amazing.”

Biles has been working her way to bouncing back and last month she won the women’s all-around at the 2018 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships, according to Team USA.