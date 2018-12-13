Atlanta native and hip-hop producer and superstar Jermaine Dupri has teamed with the Super Bowl LIII Host Committee to serve up a music festival that will last for days in the city’s Centennial Olympic Park ahead of the NFL championship event.

The series kicks off January 26 and runs through February 2 and will highlight the best of the Atlanta music scene — representing various musical genres, including hip-hip, country, R&B, rock, pop, and EDM.

“I don’t care what anybody say besides what the people of Atlanta feel is being represented with this show,” Dupri told Atlanta magazine following the press conference.

So far, the lineup is as follows (Per atlantamagazine.com):

Saturday, January 26, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.: DJ Holiday & Friends: YFN Lucci, Waka Flocka, K Camp, Trinidad James, F.L.Y, Coca Vango, Light Skin Keisha, Derez Deshon, Goodie Mob

Sunday, January 27, 12 p.m. – 7 p.m.: Country artists to be announced

Monday, January 28, 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.: Hip-hop and R&B artists to be announced

Thursday, January 31, 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.: Country and rock artists to be announced

Friday, February 1, 2 p.m. – 10 p.m.: Pop and EDM artists to be announced

Saturday, February 2, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.: DJ Smurf & Friends: Tag Team, MC Shy D, Ying Yang Twins, Kilo Ali, KP & Envyi

“We want people to plan ahead, think through their transportation, use MARTA, use ride-share, work, play and have a good time in Atlanta,” said Brett Daniels, the Chief Operating Officer for the Atlanta Super Bowl Host Committee.

With Super Bowl 53 exactly 53 days away, Dupri was asked if there’s any pressure to make his concert series top the halftime show that will be headlined by Maroon 5.

“Unfortunately they don’t have what I have. The energy of what we’re putting together is going to be second to none,” Dupri said.

The So-So Def Recordings owner noted that it’s important for him to showcase the talents of musical acts outside of hip-hop.

“Atlanta is a city where one thing becomes so popular and then it overshadows all of the other things that are happening in the city,” Dupri says. “I wanted to make sure what I was doing didn’t do that.”

