Art aficionados probably had their noses turned up as Jay-Z and Beyonce flaunted their exclusive access to the Louvre which was ground zero for their “Apeshit” music video shoot.

But just how did the haute couple get the approval to feature a music video at the multi-million-dollar complex that houses some of the most admired art pieces? Well the Jay-Z and Beyonce of course, have the cashflow, but it was also the fact that they visited the museum quite a few times in the last few years, said a spokesperson for the museum.

“Beyoncé and Jay-Z visited the Louvre four times in the last ten years. During their last visit in May 2018, they explained their idea of filming,” a spokesperson for the museum told Vulture.

“The deadlines were very tight but the Louvre was quickly convinced because the synopsis showed a real attachment to the museum and its beloved artworks.”

The video for the single was shot at the Louvre in Paris in May. The video is a stunning six minutes of splendor that features Bey in so many incredible looks.

The visual features several gorgeous dancers wearing nude outfits and moving in unison, and plenty of shot of the striking artwork. From Da Vinci to the Carters ending the video by staring at the Mona Lisa.

According to the New York Times, the Louvre allows for some 500 shoots a year which could run about $17,500. But there’s been no word on how much the Carters paid for their music feature.

Although we suspected that Beyonce and Jay-Z would release new music ahead of their On The Run II tour, we’re pretty shocked they did it at the famous art museum and we didn’t anticipate they would drop their first joint project after the tour’s kick off on June 6.

The nine-track album also features a bonus track “SALUD!” that features a cameo from Cool & Dre as well as Blue Ivy. In it, the sweet big sister shouts out her twin siblingsRumi and Sir who turned one last week.

Jay-Z pulled no punches in his verses on the album and takes aim at The Grammys for his major snub this year as well as the NFL. “Tell the Grammys fuck that 0 for 8 sh*t,” he raps on “APE SHIT” before confirming he turned down an offer to perform at The Super Bowl.

“I said no to the Super Bowl / You need me, I don’t need you/ Every night we in the end zone / Tell the NFL we need stadiums too.”

Beyonce goes in on her haters several times on the album and exudes an even stronger and more confident appeal that we have ever heard form her before. Perhaps the knowledge that she and her family have made it out the other side of their tumultuous tunnel has made her even more fearless than before.