Houston rappers, Maxo Kream and NFL Cartel Bo thought it was cool to floss in front of the cameras for a music video holding guns but instead they only helped lead police to the arrest of at least 20 men for illegal possession, Rolling Stone reports.

Emekwanem “Maxo Kream” Biosah Jr and Warren “NFL Cartel Bo” Brown are seen in the “Hoova” video with dozens of men holding assault rifles and seemingly flaunting the guns. The men are alleged gang members, KRPC reports.

The video shows cops on the scene, but while many might have thought they were just actors, police officers did arrive and search the scene as many participants fled. During the search, they uncovered dozens of real, loaded assault rifles left behind at the city’s Lakewood Park in March.

Police used the video clip which was released via World Star Hip-Hop’s YouTube page to track down the suspects in the video and ID who escaped. The clip went viral, earning millions of hits.

Brown was charged with illegally possessing two assault rifles and threatening a cop as he was transported to jail. He is currently on the run after being released on bond, the outlet reports.

The rapper reportedly cut off his ankle monitor and stopped communicating with authorities.

There are charges confirmed charges against 19 of the reported 20 men. Some 11 other men were also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. Seven men were charged with misdemeanor unlawful carrying of a weapon. One of the men, Laderious Raymon Bates, cut a plea deal on his misdemeanor charge and was sentenced to 60 days in county jail.

Pitchfork reports that Maxo Kream was not arrested in connection with the “Hoova” video. Nine men, however, are still on the run and being sought.