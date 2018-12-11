First, it was Kyrie Irving saying with his entire chest that the Earth is flat (it’s round) in 2017 on a podcast.

Now we have Golden State Warriors’ superstar Steph Curry saying, apparently, that man did not walk on the moon (they did).

On the same day that his entire 2018 NBA Championship team was named Sports Illustrated Sportsmen of the Year, Curry was on a new podcast called Winging It – which is hosted by Vince Carter and Curry’s former teammate Kent Bazemore, both of whom currently play for the Atlanta Hawks – with current Warriors teammate Andre Iguodala.

Following a conversation about marijuana memes and a question about how filmmakers could actually know what dinosaurs sound like, the two-time NBA MVP asked the room around the 47-minute mark:

“We ever been to the moon?”

The correct answer is yes, on July 20, 1969. The 50th anniversary of NASA safely landing a man on the moon and returning him safely to earth is next summer.

Unfortunately, everyone in the room said no, to which Curry then co-signs: “I don’t think so, either.”

When co-host Annie Finberg asked if Curry was being serious, and Curry confirmed he was. The “fake moon landing” conspiracy theory has floated out there since the late 1970s.

The rumor had long been that the U.S. government had faked the moon landing, with some version of the story claiming they hired legendary director Stanley Kubrick to shoot it on a movie set in Alabama. All of this, of course, is not true.

Astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin stepped on to the lunar surface during the Apollo 11 mission, spending about two hours outside the command module before blasting back to their homeworld the next day.

Curry did not sound quite as ridiculous as Irving, who publicly defended his odd claim that the Earth is flat (again, it’s round) for more than a year after appearing on a podcast in 2017.

He claimed at the time, despite being born in Australia and having played all over the world in different time zones, that the Earth was flat because you can’t trust the education system and that he needed to do “independent research.”

After more than a year of ridicule, he finally admitted on Oct. 1 that the Earth was round.

“To all the science teachers, everybody coming up to me like, `You know I’ve got to reteach my whole curriculum?’ I’m sorry,” Irving said during the Forbes Under 30 summit in Boston. “I apologize. I apologize.”