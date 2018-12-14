Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released a dazzling Christmas card with an intimate look at the royal couple as they stood holding each other at their private wedding reception as fireworks went off above them.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to share a new photograph from their Wedding Reception at Frogmore House on 19th May.

“The photograph, which was taken by photographer Chris Allerton, features on Their Royal Highnesses’ Christmas card this year,” Kensington Royal shared on Instagram.

That little sneak peek was truly a special Christmas gift since it was the first photo released from the private reception.

Despite reports that Markle is having some difficulties settling in as a royal, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex intend to spend the Christmas at Sandringham with the Queen.

The expectant mom is staying busy too and on Tuesday plans too visit the Royal Variety residential care home, Brinsworth House, the Palace tweeted this week.

Earlier this year during Thanksgiving, Markle kicked off the giving season by visiting the survivors of last year’s Grenfell Tower tragedy in London at the community kitchen, which she previously supported in her first major role as a royal family member.

Markle was greeted at the Al Manaar Community Center by Zaheera Sufyaan from the Hubb Kitchen and Abdurahman Sayed, head of the Al Manaar Heritage Center.