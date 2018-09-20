Meghan Markle celebrated the launch of her new her charity cookbook launch on Thursday morning with her mother, Doria Ragland.

The mother and daughter, along with Prince Harry, attended a special lunch event at Kensington Palace to promote the new cookbook, Together: Our Community Cookbook, with the women from the Hubb Community Kitchen.

Proceeds from the book will go to support of those affected by last year’s devastating Grenfell Tower fires. Markle wrote the forward to the cookbook.

“I immediately felt connected to this community kitchen; it is a place for women to laugh, grieve, cry and cook together,” she says in the forward. “Melding cultural identities under a shared roof, it creates a space to feel a sense of normalcy — in its simplest form, the universal need to connect, nurture, and commune through food, through crisis or joy — something we can all relate to.”

Markle announced the cookbook as her first royal initiative earlier this week. The book itself is a collaborate effort that features recipes and photographs from the Hubb Community Kitchen, a group of Muslim women who cook together twice a week at the Al Manaar Muslim Cultural Heritage Centre.

According to Eater, the group formed after the fires, which killed 72 people, ravaged the community. Markle befriended women and even joined the women several times.

During Thursday’s event, both of the women are seen tasting food and chatting with the other women in attendance. Recipes in the book include green chili and avocado dip, coconut chicken curry, eggplant masala, Persian chicken with barberry rice, caramelized plum upside-down cake, and spiced mint tea. Proceeds from the book’s sales will go directly to the Hubb Community Kitchen.

