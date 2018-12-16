Jada Pinkett Smith, who is poised to reveal her own battle with depression, offered words of support to Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, who referenced suicide on social media.

Davidson, 25, on Saturday shared a distressing message via Instagram: “I really don’t want to be on this earth anymore. I’m doing my best to stay here for you but I actually don’t know how much long I can last,” Davidson wrote. “All I’ve ever tried to do was help people. Just remember I told you so.” He later deleted his Instagram account.

Pinkett-Smith, who is a mother of two, sent nothing but positive vibes his way, writing, “Pete Davidson … hang in there. There is a lot of help out here. Surrender to some love some where around you … today! Right now! And then … let in the help that will become available.”

She added, “I’m praying for you Pete. I’ve been there. It gets better.”

In an upcoming episode of Facebook Watch’s Red Table Talk, Pinkett-Smith opens up about her struggles with depression.

“I was severely depressed. Severely,” she reveals to her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, and daughter Willow. “And that was something I battled for years. Waking up in the morning was like the worst part of the day.”

The New York Police Department did confirm that a NBC rep said Davidson was “at work and doing fine,” according to a report from The New York Times.

In the past, Davidson has been very open about his struggles with borderline personality disorder.

“It’s steps, it’s thought processing, you have these thoughts, you have these feelings, you have these urges, you’re going to freak out. Try waiting it out 10 minutes. Try going for a walk,” he said in a 2017 interview with The Mighty. “When people say they’re leaving and coming back, I get a really big fear that they’re not coming back.”