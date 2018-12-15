Cardi B recently taped an appearance on The Late Late Show’s “Carpool Karaoke” segment with host James Corden, and from the teaser that’s been released it doesn’t disappoint.

According to the Daily Mail, in an episode scheduled to air on Monday, December 17th, the dynamic duo drive around Los Angeles while they gleefully spit bars from two of the Bronx-born rapper’s latest hits, specifically her first #1 single Bodak Yellow, and her newest release Money.

In the last two years, the 26-year-old has already had three No. 1 singles, seven Grammy nominations, three American Music Awards, three MTV Video Music Awards, nine BET Hip-Hop Awards, and a Billboard Music Award. TIME magazine has even named her one of the 100 most influential people in the world.

READ MORE: Michelle Obama dances with kids at Children’s Hospital and turns up better than Melania Trump

Unfortunately, her overwhelming success has been overshadowed by the shocking announcement several days ago that she plans to divorce her husband, Offset after only a year of marriage.

“So everybody been bugging me and everything and you know I’ve been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now,” she said in an Instagram video posted December 4th.

“We are really good friends and we are really good business partners — you know he’s always somebody that I run to to talk to, and we got a lot of love for each other, but things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time…It’s nobody fault I guess we just grew out of love, but we are not together anymore. I don’t know it might take time to get a divorce and I’m going to always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter’s father.”

.@IAmCardiB will be on Carpool Karaoke on The Late Late Show with James Cordon on Monday, December 17th. pic.twitter.com/ICuQ1BUZIY — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 11, 2018

Always one to put her business first, none of Cardi’s understandable heartache could be detected in her The Late Late Show promo as Cardi B and Corden playfully pause their sing-a-long for a quick parking lesson, which culminates in the rapper blatantly running over a number of bright yellow flags.

READ MORE: Pastor John Gray isn’t hearing critics after purchasing $200k Lamborghini for wife

“I think I hit something,” Cardi confesses.

“You think!?” Corden teases in response.

Check out the clip from the upcoming episode, below.