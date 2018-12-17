After Kanye West took issue with Ariana Grande’s tweet, taking a dig at West and the beef he’s in the middle of with Drake, the singer clapped back, TMZ reports.

It all started when Grande tweeted out:

I know Ariana said this to be cool and didn’t mean no harm but I don’t like even slightest level of slight commentary from someone I know loves and respects me pic.twitter.com/T9VXaIj9MX — ye (@kanyewest) December 15, 2018

She was referencing West’s feud with Drake and he responded:

“I know Ariana said this to be cool and didn’t mean no harm but I don’t like even slightest level of slight commentary from someone I know loves and respects me.”

Ariana also tweeted … “last thing. stop weaponizing mental health. everyone.”

West started a thread about defending mental health and saying it was not something to make fun of.”

Ariana’s ex, Pete Davidson, seemed to have taken a swipe at Grande when he added his thoughts to the conversation saying:

“Bravo Kanye West for standing up for yourself and speaking out against mental health. I can’t explain to you enough how difficult and scary it is to be honest about stuff like this.”

He adds … “We need people like Kanye. No one should ever point fingers at you for your bravery in speaking about mental health. I’m seriously disgusted.”

Ariana’s has replied to Kanye on Twitter, saying … “with all due respect, i don’t need to use anyone to promote anything. period.” Grande did apologize for “triggering him.”