An Oregon couple is upset that a Grinch stopped by their home and slashed up their oversized Black Santa Christmas display on their lawn.

An inflatable black Santa Claus was reportedly slashed by vandals just 24 hours after they put it on display, Yahoo reports.

Fritz and Belinda Richard, who reside in Bethany, Ore., decided to put up an inflatable Black Santa, towering at the 8-foot-tall on Wednesday. Some 24 hours later, they found that their inflatable was cut up and slashed outside on their lawn.

“Looks like someone had a problem with our black Santa,” Fritz Richard wrote on Facebook. “I found him this morning, someone took a knife to him. Trump is really changing this country! Is this how you make America ‘great again’, with hate crimes?” Richard told Beaverton, Ore., KOIN 6 News

“There [are] a lot of neighbors who have Christmas decorations, Caucasian Santas, and nothing that we know of has happened to them,” he told the the Oregonian.

“It’s exactly the opposite result I think they were looking for,” Richard said of the people who slashed the Santa. “There will be hopefully a lot of black Santas around this neighborhood.”

Neighbors now want to stand in support of the Richards and their Black Santas so they all decided to buy them and put them on display in the yards.

Spreading Christmas cheer in Georgia

In Georgia, there’s one person happy to play Santa and get into the Christmas spirit!

Shaquille O’Neal’s one big ole’ holly, jolly good guy who spent the day doing good and giving out backpacks to kids at Eagle’s Landing Middle School in Henry County Georgia last week, WSBTV reports.

Shaq-A-Claus shared the love and surprised the school with an unplanned visit. He greeted kids in the National Junior Beta Club and congratulated them on a job well done, said school district spokesman JD Hardin.

Then he attended a pep rally and spoke to students about making good life choices, before handing out some backpacks, Hardin said.

Shaq took to Twitter to thank his partners for teaming up with him.

“Again.. I would like to Thank all my partners for their support with Shaq A Claus 2018. This will be an awesome event for the kids Merry Christmas”

And Shaq-A-Claus wasn’t done helping some “nice” kiddies get a few gifts through his 2018 Christmas project. The retired basketball star also visited Kelley Lake Elementary School, according to DeKalb school officials.