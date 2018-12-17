Get ready for for a wild ride when 'Black Monday' premieres on January 20.

Don Cheadle and Regina Hall are heading to the small screen next month and we can’t wait. They are set to star in Showtime’s new limited series Black Monday along with Andrew Rannels.

The show is set on October 19, 1987; the date dubbed “Black Monday” because it was the worst stock market crash in history. Ever since the historic down day on Wall Street, no one has ever discovered who or what was responsible for the crash.

Now, the 10-episode comedy series aims to unveil “the story of how a group of outsiders took on the blue-blood, old-boys club of Wall Street and ended up crashing the world’s largest financial system, a Lamborghini limousine, Don Henley’s birthday party and the glass ceiling.”

In the series executive produced by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, Don Cheadle stars as Rod “The Jammer” Jaminski, a “self-educated, self-made, self-destructive master of the universe whose firm the financial press called ‘the L.A. Raiders of corporate raiders.'”

Regina Hall costars as Dawn Darcy, “the first female head trader on the street, who’ll ride the second wave of feminism through a sea of horny millionaires.” We can’t wait to see all the #blackgirlmagic she will be serving and are even more excited about the 80’s-inspired fashion that’s sure to be on full-display.

Check out the official trailer:

Black Monday premiere on January 20 on Showtime.