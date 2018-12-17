2018 hasn’t exactly been the best year to be anyone associated with rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine.

The latest example comes as a member of the heavily tattooed and troubled star’s security detail was, according to Page Six, sentenced to three years’ probation on Monday for a brawl at an Upper East Side restaurant.

Zachary Bunce, 33, pled guilty to one count of misdemeanor assault as part of a plea deal. According to the NYPD, on Oct. 26, Bunce showed up at Philippe Chow on Madison Avenue, where the rapper was scheduled to have a dinner party to celebrate avoiding jail time in his previous child sex charge in Manhattan.

Bunce and another man, Faheem Walter, were allegedly turned away by security guards, who were working for Tekashi’s new manager. The two returned to the restaurant and started fighting with one of the guards.

Walter allegedly threw a chair at the guard. The unnamed guard responded by pulling his licensed gun and shooting Walter twice in the stomach.

Walter’s case is still pending as Bunce took a plea deal. Tekashi who was later locked up on a federal racketeering and gun charges and is currently in the midst of a federal trial was not involved in the incident.

Tekashi (real name Daniel Hernandez) along with his ex-manager Kifano “Shotti” Jordan and other crew members have been accused of committing numerous shootings and armed robberies. Last week, Tekashi’s lawyer, Lance Lazzaro said that his client will not be cooperating with prosecutors and will not take a plea deal.