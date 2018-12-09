Despite all of the mounting evidence, Tekashi69 and his legal team are refusing to talk about any plea deals in his federal trial.

As reported by TMZ, federal prosecutors have filed documents that include more than a dozen pictures of Tekashi (real name Daniel Hernandez) along with his ex-manager Kifano “Shotti” Jordan and other crew members committing numerous shootings and armed robberies. According to the documents, the videos were obtained from phones belonging to Tekashi and other crew members that were then matched with surveillance videos of an April 3 armed robbery in Brooklyn.

The prosecution says that Jordan committed the robbery while Tekashi allegedly watched from the street and recorded the video.

Prosecutors also think Tekashi sent a screen grab of the robbery to a third party to post on the Internet. The prosecution also has other evidence including a matching photo of a backpack that was stolen and later found in the home Tekashi home during a September raid that also turned up an AR-15.

It seems that none of that matters to Tekashi’s attorney, Lance Lazzaro. He and the rapper appear to be prepared to fight these allegations in court.

“A plea deal is simply off the table, even if the feds offer one,” Lazzaro told TMZ.

Lazarro insists that Tekashi “was never part of a conspiracy plain and simple. Nor did he ever participate in any of the incidents that the government has alleged.” He also said that Hernandez will not be cooperating with police.

Lazzaro has claimed in the past that despite Tekashi’s lyrics and antics, that he is not a gangster.

“He is an entertainer who portrays a ‘gangster image’ to promote his music,” he said on Nov. 26. “It does not make him a member of an enterprise.”

The 22-year-old Hernandez faces 32 years to life in federal prison if convicted on the federal racketeering conspiracy and firearms charges.