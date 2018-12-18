In response to misinformation campaigns targeting Black people by a Russian-based company cited in a Senate Intelligence Committee report, the NAACP has decided to organize a boycott of Facebook and Facebook-owned platforms Instagram and WhatsApp,

Tuesday, it was confirmed in a press release, that the NAACP calling for the protest “in response to the tech company’s history of data hacks which unfairly target its users of color.”

“NAACP is also calling on Congress to conduct further investigations on Facebook after a report released for the Senate Intelligence Committee revealed that the Russian influence campaign ‘made an extraordinary effort to target African-Americans.’ Over the last year, NAACP has expressed concerns about the numerous data breaches and privacy mishaps in which Facebook has been implicated,” the organization stated.

“And since the onset of the Silicon Valley boom, the organization has been openly critical about the lack of employee diversity among the top technology firms in the country. Recent revelations that Facebook hired an opposition research firm and its work with other deeply partisan strategy firms call into question the notion that Facebook operates with a non-partisan view.”

The Senate report, cites a company based in Russia called the “Internet Research Agency” that created thousands of phony social media accounts targeted at the African American community, planting fake stories, attempting to sow discord and even encouraging people not to vote.

The civil rights organization is also putting its money where its mouth is by returning financial contributions they received by the social media titan.

“NAACP has returned a donation it recently received from Facebook and will lead a #LogOut of Facebook and Instagram for one week, starting on Tuesday, December 18, 2018. The organization is asking its partners, social media followers, and supporters to do the same,” they explain.

The #LogOut protest is already receiving support from comedian Amy Schumer and ice cream makers Ben & Jerry’s.

“In Solidarity to the @ naacp I won’t be on Instagram tomorrow and won’t be on Facebook for a week. Please join me,” Schumer tweeted Monday.

And on Tuesday the socially conscious ice cream company reminded their followers, “For 109 years, the @ NAACP has fought for justice and fairness. We stand in solidarity with its values and will # LogOutFacebook today.”

