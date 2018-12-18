A hit-and-run crash Saturday night left an award winning Johns Hopkins doctor dead and another man in police custody,The Daily Mail reports.

Renowned rheumatologist Nadia Dominique Morgan, 35, was killed Saturday night when she was driving through an intersection in Baltimore County, Md., when a car reportedly struck her SUV, forcing it to hit a third car and burst into flames. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Baltimore County Police charged 31-year-old Jason William Hines in connection with the fatal hit-and-run accident.

Hines, ran from the scene after his car hit a fire hydrant. The suspect has been denied bail and is being held at the Baltimore County Department of Corrections.

“We are deeply saddened by the devastating news about Dr. Nadia Morgan,” Ken Willis, a Johns Hopkins Medicine spokesman, said in a statement to DailyMail.com.

“Her death is an enormous loss to the entire Johns Hopkins Medicine family, and to the many patients and colleagues who benefited from her skills and commitment.

“She was an extraordinarily warm, talented and promising member of our community who gave so much to everyone around her,” Willis added.

Morgan was from Jamaica and worked at Johns Hopkins Scleroderma Center, fulling her “dream come true” to be employed at the research facility.

She shared how proud she was to be a part of the Johns Hopkins staff in its promotional video.

“I really love interacting with my patients,” she says in the video.

“It allows you the chance to get to know them, to build a rapport, to build trust as you follow them in their journey towards helping to get them better.”

According to her bio, Morgan’s research focused on factors “contributing to the severe fibrotic manifestations of systemic sclerosis (scleroderma) in populations of African ancestry.”

Morgan’s death stunned the school community who posted loving messages on social media about the doctor.

“Dr. Morgan was a friend and one of the brightest people I’ve ever known. The world has lost a true gem. One of the best people I’ve had the pleasure to work with over the years. Rest in Peace, Nadia. You will be greatly missed,” said Wes Linda.

