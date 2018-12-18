Singer Jacquees has had all of Black Twitter, and other regions of the internet in a tailspin ever since he announced that he believed her was the new “King of R&B.”

In the last week everyone from Snoop Dogg and Diddy to Tyrese, Tank and Birdman have chimed in with their opinions to the argument. Even R Kelly changed his social media bio to read “The King of R&B” in response.

READ MORE: Rapper T.I. pleads no contest to violating ban on public cursing

But now music producer The Dream, has come forward to suggest that the real kings of R&B hit the road for a mega joint tour — minus Jacquees. After changing his own Twitter name to “The King Dream,” the singer/songwriter tweeted, “actually we all need to give the world back this gift we have and do a King’s Tour….I have nooo Ego most of you know that all ready! I’ll Open no problem. Also do some inner city music w/kids. jussayin.”

In the now deleted post he also made sure to tag Chris Brown, Usher, R. Kelly, Bryson Tiller, Tank, and H.E.R.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle’s mom turns down Queen’s invitation to Christmas

Fans were a little skeptical about some of his choices for the proposed “King’s Tour,” given that many on the list are far more problematic than Jacquees has ever been. But there’s no doubt that the R&B purists were still mad at the young singer for his disrespectful interaction with soul music legend Keith Sweat over the weekend.

Saturday, during Atlanta radio station V103’s annual WinterFest concert, a reporter from TMZ asked Sweat to share his thoughts on the escalating debate about who deserves the throne.

In the viral video of the moment Jacquees steps in front of Sweat and rudely interrupts him to once again make his bold assertion. “This the king from back then. I’m the king for right now,” the 24-year-old says while smiling to the camera.

“This Keith Sweat. Big Sweat. But, it’s Big Que,” he gloats.

But at one point Sweat’s patience is clearly tested as he asserts “I’m still getting that bag. I don’t know what he’s talking about,” then grabs the young man’s shoulder. A move that had many thinking the millennial was on the verge of getting an old school beat down.

After coming to his senses, Jacquees was quick to apologize for the incident but made sure to first take a few more playful jabs at those upset by his antics.

“I’m the King of R&B. You know we just got into an argument,” he jokes in a subsequent video while standing alongside Tank, Big Tigger and Sweat. “Bro finna try to whoop me or something,” he continued.

But eventually her relented and said, “I’m sorry” to the living legend who paved the way for young acts just like him. The banter that ensued was pure comedy.

READ MORE: Janet Jackson is finally inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame