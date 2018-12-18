Despite Queen Elizabeth II extending an incredibly rare invite for a non-royal, Meghan Markle’s mother Doria Ragland has decided to spend Christmas in Los Angeles this year.

There has been much speculation about how Ragland has clearly become the Queen and Prince Charles’ favorite in-law, which has allowed her to attend events that not even Kate Middleton’s family gets access to. And given that her daughter is pregnant with Prince Harry’s firstborn, it’s no surprise that his grandmother would want her new bestie to spend Christmas with the British royals this year.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle’s mom made secret visit amid dad drama

But according to People, the 62-year-old politely declined the Queen’s offer of spending December 25 at Sandringham House in Norfolk, England.

A source from the royal family said the invitation to Sandringham was offered in part because the Queen is still so “impressed” by Ragland after they bonded at the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at Windsor Castle in May.

The request for Ragland’s attendance breaks with royal precedent, as this is yet another gathering that the Middleton family has never been invited to. However, Monday, the yoga instructor and former social worker – was spotted walking a pair of dogs and smiling with a companion in the California sun.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle and mom promoting charity cookbook

Tuesday, her daughter Meghan was also getting back to her roots, by attending a special Christmas celebration with fellow actors in London.

The former Suits star spent the morning with nearly 40 residents of Brinsworth House, a nursing and care home for British entertainers run by the Royal Variety Charity. The expectant mother has made it a point to support the arts community in her new homeland even with her hectic international travel schedule.

Just last month, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex also attended the Royal Variety Performance to benefit the charity, which helps hundreds of British entertainers in need of assistance as a result of old age, ill-health or hard times.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle ignores negative news, believes British press out to get her