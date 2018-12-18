2020 is not just going to feature the next Presidential Election. It will also finally end the ongoing battle between Blac Chyna and the Kardashians.

According to Page Six, Blac Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, will face off in court against Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian on Feb. 3, 2020, when a jury will hear her argument that they “unlawfully plotted” to end Chyna and Rob Kardashian’s E! reality show, Rob & Chyna.

—NY State Senator tweets “Kill Yourself” to a staffer about bike lane complaint—

The judge also granted Chyna’s motions compelling the E! network and Bunim Murray Productions, the show’s production house, to produce documents relating to Season 2 of “Rob & Chyna.” The court rejected E!’s argument that the documents were “trade secrets” and ordered the company to hand over the documents to Chyna’s attorneys, according to a press release from Chyna’s lawyer, Lisa Bloom.

Ryan Seacrest, who is the executive producer for Keeping Up With the Kardashians and Rob & Chyna, will be deposed next Spring. The court also rejected Bunim Murray’s attempt to force Blac Chyna to pay over $100,000 for its relevant documents.

—Bozoma Saint John set to star in her own “Badass” documentary—

“We look forward to getting these witnesses under oath and asking them questions,” Bloom said in a statement.

“We are pleased that Kris, Kim, Khloe, and Kylie will have to answer our client’s detailed allegations against them at a jury trial in a Los Angeles courtroom. Blac Chyna wants everyone to know that no one is above the law, no matter how much money, power, or influence you have,” added co-counsel Lynne Ciani.

Chyna sued Rob and his family in October 2017, claiming that the family “intentionally interfered” with the show “Rob & Chyna” so the network wouldn’t bring it back for a second season.

“Rob Kardashian is an abuser intent on destroying Angela White, the mother of his baby, who left him in 2016,” the lawsuit claimed. “In revenge, the Kardashian-Jenner family became media predators, slut-shaming her on social media and killing her hit television show [‘Rob & Chyna’], which had already begun filming a second season.”