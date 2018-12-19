Former Attorney General Loretta Lynch appeared before Republican members of the House Judiciary and Oversight committees on Wednesday to conclude their seemingly endless queries into the handling of the FBI’s investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server, according to ABC News.

Lynch, who served under former President Barack Obama in 2016, was criticized during the presidential campaign for meeting with former President Bill Clinton at an airport as federal investigators reviewed his wife’s emails.

The Justice Department Inspector General criticized Lynch’s meeting with Clinton in a review of the FBI’s handling of the Clinton email investigation. Former FBI director James Comey has said the meeting prompted his decision to deliver a statement on the findings of the investigation.

She later accepted the findings of the FBI in the investigation, amid backlash over her encounter with the former president. While Comey has also defended the FBI’s handling of this investigation as well as the questioning of Michael Flynn.

“The FBI’s reputation has taken a big hit because the president of the United States with his acolytes, has lied about it constantly,” Comey told reporters Monday after his second session with lawmakers. “I’m very proud of the way the FBI conducted itself. Agile. Flexible, thoughtful. Pursued the leads where you’d want us to.”

Comey spent two days behind closed doors with the committees after initially challenging the subpoena and demanding a public interview. The committees later released transcripts of his sessions, which revealed that he defended the bureau from criticism of the investigations and the suggestion that law enforcement officials entrapped Flynn.

Lynch is likely the last witness to appear before the end of the year before Republicans will relinquish control of the House to Democrats.