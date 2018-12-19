Giving birth to a child can be an incredible experience but it can also lead to dangerous and even life-threatening complications. Remy Ma, has, unfortunately, had to deal with some unexpected issues following the birth of her new daughter last weekend. The 38-year-old, according to Page Six, unexpectedly had to return to the hospital on Tuesday.

“Remy is recovering in the hospital from a blood transfusion due to childbirth complications,” her rep said on Wednesday. “She will be released in a day or so and is ecstatic about the birth of her healthy baby girl.”

Her husband, Papoose, who gave her a $94,000 Cadillac Escalade as a “push present” on Monday, took to Instagram during the delivery to say it was a “tough labor.”

“But my wife, is still fighting through it,” he said in the post. “She’s a warrior! Keep us in your prayers.”

The perils of childbirth are particularly troubling for Black women.

“Black women in America are three to four times more like to die than white women because they choose to become mothers and want to raise those children to be productive members of society,” Sen. Kamala Harris said during an event hosted by the Center for American Progress last week. “That is a truth, uncomfortable though it may make us. It is a truth that must be spoken.”

The U.S. already has one of the highest maternal mortality rates in the world, and Black women are alarmingly 243 percent more likely than white women to die from pregnancy-related complications. In Remy’s hometown of New York City, Black mothers are 12 times more likely to die during maternal death than white mothers.

Remy and Papoose had been open about their struggles to conceive in the past, with Remy acknowledging that she had previously suffered a miscarriage. According to TMZ, thankfully the transfusion was successful.