Les Moonves, the former CEO and chairman of CBS has been denied a $120 million severance payout amid sexual assault allegations that has rocked his career, the Huffington Post reports.

READ MORE: #BankingWhileBlack: Bank calls police on Black man trying to cash his own paycheck

The company determined that Moonves wouldn’t get the hefty settlement or “any severance payment” for that matter, after an investigation. Moonves stepped down from CBS in September after the sexual abuse allegations came to light.

As Moonves’ empire crumbles, many have taken to social media to bring attention to his role in sidelining Janet Jackson’s career after a wardrobe malfunction at the Superbowl XXXVIII in 2004 with Justin Timberlake. They also noted the fact that she’s now getting her just due with an induction in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, after many years of having Moonves inflict revenge on Jackson after her breast was exposed.

They can give the severance to Janet Jackson, and the rest of this bigoted predator's targets. https://t.co/0NZdmnA1AW — N. K. Jemisin (@nkjemisin) December 18, 2018

Jackson’s induction comes after her third time as nominee and many saw it as overdue, given her prowess as a hitmaker with “All For You,” ”That’s the Way Love Goes,” ”Nasty,” ”Together Again” and “What Have You Done For Me Lately.”

Her career is said to have suffered from the fallout after the incident. CBS itself was slapped with a $550,000 Federal Communications Commission fine as well as a load of criticism.

READ MORE: Bye, Felicia! Michelle Obama opens up about that awkward moment Melania Trump tried to hand her a gift

While Timberlake seemed to come out unscathed after the ordeal and after issuing an apology, sales of Jackson’s “Damita Jo” album the same year, tanked.

According to sources, Moonves didn’t think it was a wardrobe malfunction but instead an intentional act to drum up controversy.

He went on to ban Jackson and Timberlake from the 2004 Grammys broadcast airing a week after the Super Bowl. However, Timberlake escaped punishment and was perform because he tearfully apologized. Jackson reportedly became a target of Moonves hit list to destroy because he thought she wasn’t repentant enough, sources said.

Moonves ordered VH1 and MTV, and all Viacom-owned radio stations, to halt playing Jackson’s music and videos, which impacted sales.

The grudge lasted for years, but now karma is having its way.

It’s the little things. Meanwhile @JanetJackson’s over here getting inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame💅🏾 https://t.co/jXxTXwWrAA — Arlan 👊🏾 (@ArlanWasHere) December 18, 2018

Shot: Disgraced ex-CBS CEO Les Moonves, who tried to destroy Janet Jackson's career after the 2004 Super Bowl incident, was just denied his $120 million severance amid sexual misconduct investigation. Chaser: Janet will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2019. pic.twitter.com/Yca6pa3xfz — Brian A. Hernandez (@BAHjournalist) December 18, 2018

The Associated Press contributed to this report.