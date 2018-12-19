It's clear things are still pretty tense between the exes.

Things are still pretty tense between Matt Barnes and his ex, Gloria Govan.

According to TheBlast, the former NBA star is accusing Govan of violating the restraining order they have in place 59 times and he wants her behind bars.

The website alleges that Barnes’ attorney, Larry Bakman, argued about the violation during a court visit on Wednesday. Barnes insists Govan broke repeatedly broke the rules of the court order by texting the kids, setting up unauthorized FaceTime calls, and keeping tabs on her kids with tracking software among other things.

Govan’s attorney, Mark Gross, reportedly argued that most of the allegations do not constitute violations of the order and he intends to file a motion to dismiss. The judge did not make a ruling but both parties are due back in court in February.

Matt Barnes awarded sole custody of 10-year-old twins in volatile custody battle with Gloria Govan

After a contentious custody battle, retired NBA player Matt Barnes won sole custody of his 10-year-old twins that he shares with Govan in November.

The couple that starred on Basketball Wives for a while attended a court hearing in Los Angeles where a judge granted him sole physical and legal custody of his children, Carter and Isaiah, TMZ reports. Barnes received a restraining order against Govan for the next 18 months after a violent confrontation where she allegedly used her SUV as a “deadly weapon,” therefore endangering the kids when Barnes tried to pull them out, the NY Daily News reports. Barnes claimed that Govan put the car in reverse and hit the gas, which caused one of her sons, who was exiting the vehicle, to hit his head.

Govan was arrested following the incident and released shortly after.

Let’s hope these two can keep things civil between them for the sake of their boys, especially since the holidays are right around the corner.