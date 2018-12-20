After spending much of this month globetrotting with her family, this week Beyoncé took to her social media to reflect on the amazing success of her trip to South Africa.

According to Billboard, Tuesday, Bey took to her Instagram page to gush over how happy and humbled she is by everyone involved in the Global Citizen Festival, which she headlined at the FNB stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa in honor of the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100.

The philanthropic event raised a whopping $7.1 billion for its efforts to help eliminate global poverty. And in her appreciation post, the megastar also included a beautifully produced video montage of her strutting on stage in various colorful designer outfits alongside backup dancers and other chart-topping acts like Ed Sheeran and her husband Jay-Z.

—Video of Lebron James giving pep talk to son goes viral—

“After settling in at home from a beautiful trip to South Africa and India, I am still in awe that 7.1 BILLION dollars was raised to aid Global Citizen in its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty,” she wrote in the caption.

—Gladys West is a hidden figure who helped develop the GPS—

“I’d like to give my praise and respect to all the speakers, performers, and volunteers who donated their time to contribute to making positive change. Every person in the audience at FNB Stadium earned a seat because they generously donated their time to help their community. Now their efforts and the money raised will help improve education, healthcare, sanitation, women’s rights, and countless other causes for millions across the globe.”

Beyoncé, who in recent years has made it a point to celebrate Black culture in everything she does, also took the moment to pay tribute to the spirit of Mandela that inspired the event and the people of Africa.

“I felt so much positivity and pride in the audience at Global Citizen: Mandela 100. Madiba, Johannesburg, and all of my African sisters and brothers, we hope we made you as proud as you all make us,” she concludes. “South Africa was an extraordinary trip for me and my family. God bless. If you would like to become a Global Citizen you can get more info at globalcitizen.org”