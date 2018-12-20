Former ‘That’s So Raven’ star Orlando Brown seeks Dr. Phil’s intervention

Orlando Brown, who was once a shining Disney star on the hit show That’s So Raven has spiraled so far out of control it caused his close friend to summon Dr. Phil’s help for an intervention, Page Six reports.

—DA drops charges against Black man after video shows white police officer beating him while handcuffed—

In a clip from the show, which is set to air Friday, Brown’s longtime friend sits down with the tell-it-like-it-is doctor to bring him up-to-date about Brown’s mental state.

“I called in because Orlando he has mental problems,” the 31-year-old’s friend told Dr. Phil in the clip. “He’s burnt so many bridges no one wants to deal with him. If you can’t help him, he does not have a chance.”

“Out of nowhere he’ll say, ‘Michael Jackson’s my father. I own Neverland,’” his friend told Dr. Phil.

Brown is seen in a clip looking a little suspect with snake-eye contact lenses and has a history of erratic behavior and run-ins with the law.

Earlier this year, People reported that Brown was arrested after a family dispute with his girlfriend and girlfriend’s mother in Barstow, California.

Brown was charged with battery against a spouse and had an active arrest warrant from 2016 when he was arrested on charges of domestic abuse and meth possession. It all stemmed from an incident where Brown and his girlfriend pulled into the parking lot of the Torrance police department’s headquarters and began arguing, according to Sgt. Paul Kranke with the Torrance Police Department.

—Let’s Go! Last-minute Holiday Travel Hacks—

At some point during the argument, Brown allegedly struck the woman. Police were tipped off to the situation when an eyewitness called it in, TMZ reports.

While police were booking Brown for the domestic violence charge, they allegedly also discovered small amounts of methamphetamine on him, which prompted them to bring him up on two drug-related charges in addition to the domestic violence charge.

In June, Brown was once again. This time for felony drug possession and misdemeanor charges of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and obstructing a public officer.

He also has several DUI’s on record.

Fix it Dr. Phil.

Check out the clip: