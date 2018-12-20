After having a difficult time finding another group to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show, Maroon 5 scored a big win after Travis Scott agreed to join them.

There have been rumors swirling that many A-list artists didn’t want to perform during the game due to the league’s handling of Colin Kaepernick’s protests against police brutality which has effectively gotten him banned from the NFL.

Scott’s a major player on the hip hop scene and his performance will surely bring a lot of TV watchers along with it.

Following Maroon 5’s No. 1 hit collaboration with Cardi B on “Girls Like You,” rumors swirled that the rapper might join the band on stage, but a source insists that isn’t happening. “She’s been going back and forth, but it’s a no right now,” says the source.

(And Cardi’s pretty busy trying to get her personal life right with Offset.)

As reported in October, Barbados superstar Rihanna declined an opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show in solidarity with Kaepernick. JAY-Z reportedly also turned down an offer to perform.

Travis Scott has no problem performing during halftime but many are wondering if the artist will take a knee during the set.

A source previously confirmed to PEOPLE in September that Maroon 5 would perform at the halftime show, but the NFL has yet to officially announce it, though they issued a statement.

“It’s a Super Bowl tradition to speculate about the performers for the Pepsi Halftime Show,” it read. “We are continuing to work with [longtime sponsor] Pepsi on our plans but do not have any announcements to make on what will be another epic show.”

More than 75,000 people have signed a Change.org petition asking them to back out of the event to support Colin Kaepernick.

Will you be watching Travis Scott’s Superbowl performance?