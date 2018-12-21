COMEBACK KING: Is Katt Williams is joining the cast of ‘black-ish’?

Quvenzhané Wallis is also joining the cast of the hit ABC show.

It looks like Katt Williams is getting a big chance to improve his bad reputation by joining the cast of black-ish…sort of.

According to reports, the comedian who has been in tons of trouble with the law over the past few years is set to star in at least one upcoming episode of the hit ABC series along with Quvenzhané Wallis (Beasts of The Southern Wild.)

“It’s Katt’s big chance, maybe his last chance at a real comeback!” a source told In Touch. “…He’s sober, he’s on his best behavior and the cast loves him.”

According to Shadow and Act, Katt Williams will play “Perry,” the father of Kyra (played by Wallis.)

Tracee Ellis Ross seemed to confirm the news of Williams’ guest spot in a recent Instagram post.

“LOOK WHO’S HERE ON BLACKISH ~ #kattwilliams Anyone remember the name of the episode he did on Girlfriends? Can you post the scene, and tag me and #KattTracee?,” she posted.

In October, Williams was arrested in Portland after limo driver Wali Kanani reported that he picked up the controversial comedian at the Portland International Airport and was beat up and berated because he refused to allow the funny man’s German Shepherd to sit in the front seat.

Kanani is suing for $76,000 for assault, battery, emotional distress and what he called Williams’ “unconscionable acts and his history of tortious behavior.” The driver said he has cuts, bruises, face swelling, a broken tooth and tinnitus in his ear that causes his ear to ring, according to OregonLive.com.

Kanani’s outlined his side of the incident in his lawsuit saying that he picked up Williams and six other people and a “large, aggressive German Shepherd,” at the Portland airport hangar around 11 p.m. Williams had returned from a taping of Nick Cannon’s “Wild ‘N Out” improv comedy show.

Williams and his entourage exited a private jet, Kanani said and Williams insisted that his dog sit in the passenger seat of the vehicle.

According to the lawsuit, when Kanani refused and told Williams the dog needed to be seated in the back, Williams called him a “piece of (expletive)” and “white trash” and then punched him in the face.

Williams then chased the man with the dog into the airport terminal. Kanani locked the glass door to keep them away from him, the court papers said.