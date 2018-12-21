Amara La Negra made a big splash when she introduced herself to the world on Love & Hip Hop Miami and now she’s ready to show off her acting skills.

The reality star/ singer is taking her talents to the film world and starring in a new comedy alongside fellow reality TV veteran, Tami Roman (Basketball Wives) and Love & Hip Hop Hollywood star, Paris Phillips. Erica Hubbard and Joely Fisher round out the female-driven cast of this crazy comedy.

Produced by Chris Stokes, the movie is a reimagining of the classic comedy, Weekend at Bernie’s. Amara La Negra stars as Paige Davis, an independent woman who just scored a major promotion at work. When Paige’s boss Simone invites Paige and her friend to a weekend vacation things go all the way left when the girls find Simone dead after a night of partying. Now Paige and her pals have to find the boss’ killer before they’re blamed for the dead white woman.

Check out the trailer:

Fall Girls premieres on BET on January 12 at 9/8c.