Did Nicki Minaj use her Vogue Japan cover story as an excuse to throw some shade at her rap enemies Lil’ Kim and Cardi B? According to the Daily Mail, fans are accusing the emcee of dressing up as a young Lil Kim, as well as Cardi B’s little sister, Hennessy in the upcoming February issue.

“Nicki Minaj wants to be Lil Kim so bad she even put a fake mole on her face,” tweeted one observer. Another fan agreed that, “Nicki is one surgery away from looking like Lil Kim.”

Minaj and Lil’ Kim may have had beef since the beginning of the 36-year-old’s career, but this summer Kim announced during an interview with Real 92.3 LA that she was officially calling a truce.

“God bless her, I wish her the best. I’m past that I’m over it,” she said. “She did what she did…until she’s ready, hopefully, God puts it on her mind to do the right thing because she knows what she did. Once that happens, hopefully, everyone will stop asking me [about Nicki].”

Nicki Minaj want to be Lil Kim so bad. She even put a fake mole on her face to resemble Lil Kim pic.twitter.com/Dn8EOtPrqx — King Ali (@KingRemyMa) December 20, 2018

Minaj never responded to Kim extending an olive branch, most likely because she was heavily entrenched in her feud with Cardi B at the time. Their ongoing battle of words eventually resulted in a physical altercation during New York Fashion Week in September and is currently still active. Which is what also caused some to speculate that Queens rapper maybe spitefully impersonating Cardi’s sister Hennessy on the Vogue Japan cover shot photographed by Mariano Vivanco.

While split screens of Minaj next to Lil’ Kim and Hennessy do show a resemblance, her loyal fans say it’s a coincidence and that people are going out of their way to create controversy where there is none.

‘Y’all really think Nicki Minaj would go out of her way to look like Hennessy?” asked one fan. “Y’all get dumber and dumber everyday.”

My girl pointed out that Nicki Minaj now looks like Cardi B’s sister Hennessy, and now I can’t unsee it. pic.twitter.com/QW5A6HD4EG — Tony M Centeno 🎧✍🏽 (@_tonyMC) December 21, 2018

Nicki Minaj x VOGUE Japan 📸🌿 pic.twitter.com/VrGhgbvT2L — I Am Brigethia Arai (@brigethiaarai) December 21, 2018

What do you guys think?