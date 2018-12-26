‘If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again,’ might have been the guiding motto that led Empire star Terrence Howard to ask his ex-wife Mira Pak to marry him once again, USA TODAY reports.

READ MORE: A pregnant woman who complained of stomach pains dies in Mississippi jail

Howard is hoping that the second time will be the charm and on Tuesday proposed to his ex and shared an Instagram pic of the bling along with a video of him popping the question to Pak.

“We have an idea of how long we think life is, but we do know how short it can be,” he said in a video of his toast at Crustacean Beverly Hills.

“It took me 45 years to find you,” he said to Pak. The two were first married in 2013 and divorced two years later.

“But now that I have you in my 50th year, I will spend the rest of eternity at your side,” he wrote. “And I pray that everybody finds that one that will complete them for all eternity because it means everything. I love you.”

Pak was brought to tears as he put a big diamond ring on it – a 7-carat rose-gold engagement ring made by jeweler Ben Baller. He wrote: “Blood is thicker than water but love is the glue that binds us.”

“2nd times a charm to rekindle that fire,” Baller added along with video of the bling.

Sounds like Howard is a hopeless romantic – or a serial romantic: this is his fifth marriage to three women.

READ MORE: Jordan Peele drops creepy ‘Us’ trailer on Christmas and we’re not ok

Back in 2015, Howard and Pak, who was his third wife, got secretly divorced.

According to the legal papers, the Pak began the divorce proceedings back in March, when she was still pregnant with their son, Qirin Love, who was born in May. That is especially telling, since Howard had claimed that he was doing his fair share of nightly baby duty, but the divorce papers say that the two of them had been living apart since August 2014.

The details of this secret divorce came out in a court case involving Howard’s second wife, Michelle Ghent.

The divorce with Pak was brought up as part of the proceedings when Ghent produced a recording of a phone call in which Howard called her to say that he still loved her, despite being married to Pak.