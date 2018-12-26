While many people were unwrapping presents Christmas morning, Jordan Peele dropped a very creepy trailer for his upcoming horror flick Us, that made everyone collectively clutch their pearls and shiver at the sheer sight because that’s how intense it was.

People collectively went into a frenzy on social media about the chilling horror flick starring Black Panther stars Lupita Nyong’o and Winston Duke who face a terror with their family during a summer vacation but find they in fact are their own worst enemy.

Folks on social media were shook.

It’s cool, I’ll just let my therapist know we are gonna see each other more often in March and April. — Christine (@chrismknapp) December 26, 2018

Well that is just terrifying — Brent Gilson (@mrbgilson) December 25, 2018

How you gonna traumatize us with “I got $5 on it”?! Why are you like this?! 😩💕 — Melanated Soul (@RealMotha4Ya) December 25, 2018

The Oscar-winning director of Get Out didn’t disappoint either with this trailer which is his follow-up horror movie debut that surely had everyone on Christmas night flicking lights on and off afraid to face themselves. Well, at least I did.

Peele was intentional about his timing too. As families were happy and giddy fulfilling dreams and wishes, he dropped a nightmare in their laps.

“That’s definitely part of the reason for the holiday timing,” Peele tells USA TODAY.

“Mwa-ha-ha-ha-ha,” he chuckles.

“There is a certain Christmas magic that I want to sort of tap the dark side of with this trailer. It’s a movie about a family, and at a time when families are together to be able to discuss what they’ve just seen, it resonates in a special way.”

According to the movie description: The couple Adelaide Wilson (Lupita Nyong’o) takes her husband Gabe (Winston Duke) and their two children (Shahadi Wright Joseph and Evan Alex) “to Adelaide’s old childhood beachside home in Northern California for the summer. After a day at the beach with the Tyler family (which includes Elisabeth Moss and Tim Heidecker), Adelaide — who’s haunted by a lingering trauma from her past — becomes increasingly more paranoid that something bad will happen to her family. As night falls, the Wilsons see four figures holding hands and standing silently at the bottom of their driveway.”

She realizes, “It’s us.”

Imagine being scared of yourself! Peele cleverly adds the tagline: “We are our own worst enemy.”

The question is, how do you get away from yourself? And to make things more eerie, the movie’s ad poster has a big pair of golden scissors in someone’s hand as the centerpiece. Peele explains:

“Something I love about the horror genre is that everyday objects become weapons, so I wanted to create some elegant iconography. But the inherent duality of two equal objects that are connected, and an object that’s used to sever or cut, is very important to the film.”

In another scene in the trailer, Peele also has dozens of rabbits hopping around.

He explains: “I have many reasons for all the sort of symbology in the movie,” Peele adds. “There’s a certain amount I want the audience to be able to unpack, but I can say just about any piece of symbolism that you could pull from the rabbit specifically I think is applicable to this story.”

Sounds like he’s trying to mess up Christmas and Easter in our minds.

Check out the trailer below. “Us” drops in March 2019.