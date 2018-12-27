The baby mama of rapper Bow Wow, Joie Chavis, took to social media to show off the first photos of her and rapper Future’s new baby boy that she named Hendrix.

It’s worth noting that Future’s rumored other baby mama is allegedly due early next year.

Future and Chavis welcomed their first child together over the Christmas holidays and they wasted no time sharing his adorable pics on social media Christmas Day.

One photo of baby Hendrix shows him wearing a white hat and appearing to be deep in thought while propped in a little chair. The model and Shai CEO captioned the post “Hendrix” and added an eagle emoji.

The proud papa posted the same photo to his Instagram stories and captioned it “Born King my King.”

Chavis also shared a photo of the baby along with her older daughter, Shai Moss, who she shares with Bow Wow.

The “Mask Off” hitmaker has four other children with as many women, including a son, Future Zahir Wilburn, who he shares with his ex-fiance Ciara. She was also once engaged to Bow Wow.

One fan commented on Twitter: “So Future Hendrix has a baby named Future and baby named Hendrix… and his biological name ain’t even Future Hendrix. WOW is all I can really say to that”.

Another noted: “Future and Hendrix are better than Nayvadius DeMun (the rapper’s born name).”

“I love Future, but ain’t nobody tryna name they baby Nayvadius,” chimed another.

“He has enough babies to name the entire 2020 xxl freshman line up,” joked user maeokae.

The new parents hosted a lavish gender-reveal party in early November, after which Chavis hit up the ‘gram to detail the experience.

“Yesterday was perfect. Surrounded with so much love by my family and friends,” Chavis captioned one photo post showing off the party’s impressive details. “Completely overwhelmed with support. I couldn’t have asked for better planners. Made my vision come to life. It was so beautiful and so much more than I expected.”

Congratulations to Future and Chavis on their new child together!