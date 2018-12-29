Tennis has a new superfan in Serena Williams‘ daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian. The adorable tot, sat with her dad Alexis Ohanian, as they watched her mother and aunt Venus Williams’ exhibition match in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

Video shared by Ohanian on Friday shows his 15-month old baby girl watching the two tennis champs compete against each other before smiling and clapping along with the crowd after one of the sisters scores a point, PEOPLE reports.

“@olympiaohanian is such a good sport she clapped for every point — whether it was mama @serenawilliams or auntie @venuswilliams,” the proud papa captioned the clip on Instagram.

Aunt Venus also shared the sweet video, along with the caption: “I’m @olympiaohanian’s favorite player :)”.

Serena eventually lost the match to her big sis, but later said during a press conference that her “classy baby” was the “highlight” of the match.

“That’s a classy baby, you know, she applauds both Mommy and my opponent who happened to be her auntie,” she said, Sport360 reported. “That was the highlight, seeing her clap, it was so cute.”

In September, Williams opened up to PEOPLE about life as a new mother with multiple career obligations.

“It’s been so hard balancing being a mom and starting my clothing line, as well as playing a professional sport! However, it is the challenge that makes it fun,” she said at the time.

“I have spent every day with Olympia since she was born, and one of the latest challenges has been her teething,” Williams added. “I’m sure a lot of parents can relate. A milestone has been her walking — I get a good workout chasing her around the house!”

Williams and Ohanian welcomed Olympia via C-section on Sept 1, and the superstar athlete shared details about her daughter’s labor and the health complications that followed afterward.

“I didn’t expect that sharing our family’s story of Olympia’s birth and all of the complications after giving birth would start such an outpouring of discussion from women — especially black women — who have faced similar complications and women whose problems go unaddressed,” Williams wrote on Facebook.