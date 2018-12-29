Kyrie Irving was all about continuing the holiday spirit after Christmas, as the NBA superstar was spotted giving a homeless man $240 in cash before playing the Rockets in Houston on Thursday.

As reported by NBC Sports, Thomas Moreno filmed the moment the man was asking for assistance as the Boston Celtics point guard was walking to the team bus. Irving stops and chats with him for a few moments before he reaches into his pocket, pulls out the cash and hands it to the guy.

The destitute man was so thrilled he proceeds to hug and high five random people. He tries to chase after Irving to thank him but the baller is surrounded by security.

While he appears to be playing Santa for one lucky man, last Christmas, Irving criticized the holiday, stating: “The hoopla on Christmas, I don’t really get into that. I don’t necessarily think of Christmas as a holiday,” reported The Athletic.

And last month, Irving annoyed many Americans with his ‘F**k Thanksgiving tirade following the Celtics’ 117-109 loss to the Knicks in Boston on the night before the holiday. The 26-year-old issued an explicit response after a reporter wished him a Happy Thanksgiving.

“I don’t celebrate that s—,” Irving said. “F — k Thanksgiving.”

He later explained that his feelings on the holiday stem from his Native American heritage. Irving’s late mother, Elizabeth Larson, was reportedly a descendant from the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe. He even addressed his controversial comment on Twitter.

“I spoke w/ frustration after last nights game and spoke words that shouldn’t be in a professional setting no matter what,” Irving wrote.

“Meant no disrespect to the Holiday and those who celebrate it respectfully. I’m grateful for the time We all can share with our families. We are always ONE.”

Back in August, he took part in a naming ceremony with the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe in Cannon Ball, North Dakota, where Irving was given the name “Little Mountain.”

“There was a certain point in my life where I had come almost at a crossroads with my dad, my sister, my friends, my grandparents, and I had no idea kind of what direction to go into because I had lost the sense of a foundation,” Irving told ESPN. “Knowing my mum passed and left me such a powerful, empowering family such as Standing Rock … to be a part of it now, this is family for life.”