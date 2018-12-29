Kanye West donned his ‘big baller’ Santa hat for wifey Kim Kardashian on Christmas — gifting her with a condo worth $14 million. E! News reports that the rap star purchased the property in the Faena House complex in Miami Beach. West viewed the condo while he was in town this month for Art Basel.

“Kanye completely surprised her for Christmas with the gift,” a source tells E! News. “Kim and Kanye did not view the condo together and they have not been looking. She has also never seen the condo.”

—Usher files for divorce from wife Grace Miguel nine months after split—

The 4,700-square-foot apartment boasts four bedrooms, five and a half bathrooms and a wraparound terrace. The building’s amenities include: a private gym, spa, pool, concierge and underground parking. Page Six reports that the couple are currently in contract and expected to close in January, according to a second source.

News of Mrs. West’s lavish gift comes shortly after the couple hosted their first annual Christmas Eve party with family and friends at their home in Southern California. The tradition is usually held at Kris Jenner‘s home.

“So this year is the first year ever that Kanye and I are having our Christmas Eve party at our house,” Kardashian-West recently told E! News. “We’re taking it over from my mom, she’s still throwing it but it’s at our house, we have a little bit more space.”

—Video: Kyrie Irving gifts $240 to homeless man in Houston—

Guests at the bash included Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez and Paris Hilton.

Who wasn’t invited? Drake…as his beef with Yeezy never really came to an end. You recall how the Chicago native slammed Drizzy in September for not denying rumors of him hooking up with his wife. Drake responded by following Kim on Instagram and according to Complex West apparently found out about that Saturday morning (Dec. 29).

In what appears to be a now a series of deleted tweets West allegedly wrote: