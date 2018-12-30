Some of the fans and followers of new mom Gabrielle Union seem to believe they have a right to tell her how to dress, and the stunning 46-year-old actress clapped back at one who tried to come for her on Instagram.

The follower, @yahyah07, commented on a photo Union posted Friday of herself wearing a long black casual dress and green sneakers.

Union was lounging on a sofa in the outfit and posted, “All my unfinished work/projects from 2018 looking at me as I prepare my vision board for 2019 like … And a glimpse of my upcoming @nyandcompany eat/pray/love/travel/chill collection available next week! Sneakers bylining official.”

Most fans applauded the actress’ look, but @yahyah07 was not impressed, commenting, “Can you dress your age please?”

Union wasn’t having it, writing back, “@yahyah07 ooh I’d love to hear what you think is age appropriate. Please gimme allllll the age appropriate fashion advise (sic) I didn’t know I needed in my life.”

Union, who lives in Miami with husband Dwyane Wade, 36, has been the target of criticism before. In early November, the couple welcomed their first child, daughter Kaavia James, with the help of a surrogate, according to People.

When she announced the birth, she posted a photo of herself wearing a hospital gown in the hospital with the newborn.

Wayde told Oprah Winfrey during an interview that she wore the gown because she’d heard skin-to-skin bonding was best for the baby. She said the comments she received on social media were hurtful.

“For me, the most hurtful thing was once we had our baby and everybody started talking about, ‘Why is she in the bed holding the baby? Why she got a gown on? Why is she acting like she just had a baby?’” Wade said. “Once again, people are uneducated on the process and why we decided to go skin-to-skin as soon as our baby came out.”