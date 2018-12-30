Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson may have abs of steel, but he’s apparently just an old softie when it comes to the people he cares about.

The actor/comedian/wrestler revealed on Instagram on Saturday that he gifted his mother, Ata, 70, with a “golden ticket” that entitles her to any home that she desires, wherever that may be, according to People magazine.

In a video “The Rock” posted, Ata is seen opening the card and then crying before she hugs her son with joy.

“Guess what?” Ata says to her granddaughter, Jasmine, 3. “I get a brand new house.”

Johnson, 46, has spoken publicly about how his youth was unstable and the family moved often, never really settling anywhere in a home.

Johnson said in his Instagram post, “All our lives growing up we lived in little apartments all across the country,” he wrote. “Lived like gypsies on the road from one state to another.”

He added, “The first home my parents ever lived in was one I bought for them in 1999. They divorced about 5 years later and as with life, stuff happens and things got a little complicated.”

Since then, “The Rock” wrote, he has made sure that his parents – separately – have everything that they need, including houses and cars. The gift for his mother is special, he said.

“I told her to treat this card like it’s ‘Willy Wonka’s Golden Ticket’ because she gets to choose any home she wants – anywhere she wants,” he wrote. “I always say, if you got a good mama, then you gotta pretty good shot at becoming a decent human being.”

It seems pretty clear to Johnson’s followers that he succeeded at becoming a decent human being. The post had more than 9.5 million views as of Sunday afternoon.

“Somehow along the line I became one lucky SOB to be able to make stuff like this happen,” he said. “Merry Christmas Ma and WOOOHOOO enjoy your new home.”