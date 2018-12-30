Miss Congo’s wig caught fire as she won the Miss Africa pageant on Dec. 28, attracting a parade of social media comments, according to People magazine.

Dorcas Kasinde, 25, was celebrating her win when flames began to shoot out from her coiffure. The blaze was caused by the fireworks set off to celebrate Kasinde’s victory at the pageant, which took place in Cross River State in Nigeria.

Miss Congo, Kasinde's hair caught on fire after she was crowned Miss Africa 2018 on stage. pic.twitter.com/6VxXGD58S5 — Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) December 28, 2018

As Kasinde’s situation shocked the audience, show Ebuka ran over to rescue the beauty queen.

Twitter user @dorcasDugan told the public that everything was OK and the fire had been put out quickly.

“For those asking, she is fine,” @dorcasDugan posted. “The fire was put out immediately, she wore her crown and carried on like a true queen.”

In video of the fiery moment, Kasinde is seen shedding tears about her win as her afro wig shoots up into flames, Essence reported.

Her tears of joy quickly transform into screams of terror, People reported.

In spite of the heated competition, Kasinde won out over Nigeria’s Chiamaka Nnaemeka and Zambia’s Gladys Kayumba, according to Essence. She also won $35,000 and a car.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that more than 30 women from 25 countries took part in the third annual pageant. Tanzania, Togo, Morocco and Ghana are among the countries that take part, according to People.

The contest was the idea of South African film producer Neo Mashishi, who says the event empowers young African women in fighting the contentent’s problems and in uplifting Africa, according to the RawAfricaOnline website.

The first ever winner was Rebecca Asamoah, second runner up for Miss Ghana in 2015. Asamoah, then a dental hygienist, said she would use her award to study business management at Monash University in Johannesburg.