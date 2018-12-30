If you’re one of the people who’s fallen in love with former First Lady Michelle Obama all over again since the November release of her autobiography, Becoming, there’s a new way you can show your adoration: wear her clothing line.

READ MORE: Blacks ordered to leave beach in South Africa because of peak racism

The Chicago native who is Barack Obama’s better half and more has released a clothing and accessory line that includes positive messages intended for girls and women to empower themselves.

The clothing line includes a crewneck sweater for $60 that reads “Work to create the world as it should be.” The description says, “This black unisex sweater features Mrs. Obama’s challenge to each of us – to work to create the world as it should be.”

There’s also a white unisex T-shirt going for $50 that features the three distinct sections of Obama’s book, “Me, Us, More.” According to the description, the shirt is “inspired by the three sections of Mrs. Obama’s Becoming memoir.”

For the younger set, there are children’s T-shirts and even onesies for babies and toddlers going for $20. They read, “Excellent from the start” and “Becoming me.”

Coffee and tea fans can check out mugs that say “Excellent from the start” and “Find your voice” that are going for $20.

A key chain with the Becoming logo goes for $15.

Obama is touring the country, offering her thoughts on life, especially for women and girls, her thoughts on the Trump administration and reading excerpts from her book. According to her site, her tour is running through at least mid May.

If mail order isn’t your thing, you also can purchase the goods at Obama’s tour stops.

Proceeds from the sales benefit the Global Girls Alliance, a nonprofit that supports the education of adolescent girls.

READ MORE: Oprah Winfrey, Michael Jordan, Jay-Z make Forbes’ list of ‘America’s Wealthiest Celebrities’

Readers have been grabbing up copies of Obama’s book, in which she speaks frankly about what it was like to be first lady and her thoughts on the 2016 White House campaign. It sold more than 700,000 copies on its first day and sales are now in the millions, according to various media outlets.

A new Gallup poll shows Obama is the most admired woman of 2018.