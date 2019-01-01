Ki’Anthony Tyus, 13, was killed Dec. 22 when a Lexus SUV that he was a passenger of crashed into a utility pole following a police pursuit in Louisville, Kentucky. The vehicle had been reported stolen and the boy’s family say that they don’t know why he was in the car.

Now, rapper and media mogul Master P (born Percy Miller) has stepped up to cover the costs of the Tyus’ funeral arrangements. According to wdrb.com, Miller first met Tyus when the was 9 years old and recovering from a gun shot in the leg by a stray bullet while playing basketball at the park in June 2015.

“Could’ve been the next Lebron James,” Master P wrote in a post on Wednesday featuring a photo of the rapper and Tyus together.

Miller, who is from New Orleans, relocated with his family to Louisville after Hurricane Katrina. In 2014, he covered the funeral expenses of a 12-year-old boy who was fatally stabbed in Cherokee Park.

“We should have been preparing this kid for college not a funeral,” Master P wrote in another post Saturday. “We lost a good one but we will continue to fight.”

After Tyus was shot in 2015, he teamed with Louisville activist Christopher 2X and gunshot survivors to preach peace on the city’s streets.

He struggled,” 2X said. “But he never struggled in a way that he wanted to be violent or in a way that he wanted to hurt people.”

A memorial was held Sunday to honor the little boy. The funeral has been set for Thursday, Jan. 3, at noon at Cornerstone Baptist Church.

“Even on his bad days, you didn’t want to give up on him because you could see some hope and inspiration in him,” 2X said at the memorial. “And on his good days he inspired you so much with his infectious smile and his magnetic pull towards service for others. We never got to see the best of him moving forward.”

Officers said at least five people were inside the vehicle — the four survivors were injured in the crash, one gravely hurt, the report states.