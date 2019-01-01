“If I got any cooler I would freeze to death,” Kanye West wrote on Twitter on New Year’s Eve and it was one of a series of tweets he shared in which the reflected on his “beautiful” past year.

On Sunday, the rapper noted that he “got to be myself and nobody had to ‘let me.” He then claimed to be “drug free” and “my spirit is connected.”

“No weapon formed against us shall prosper,” West added.

The Chicago native has been open about his bipolar disorder diagnosis and tweeted that he feels “stronger than ever,” and in a post presumably about his wife and kids, he also noted that “We are stronger than ever.”

West and wifey Kim Kardashian ended 2018 shrouded in drama with rappers Drake and Azealia Banks, who took to Instagram Story in November to blast the couple after she said Kanye misunderstood a text between them.

“When I send you a heart and tell you I love you, it’s a sisterly thing,” Azealia explained. She then alleged that Ye spilled “hella juicy” tea about Kardashian to her while they were working together.

“The tea is hella juicy, I would love to spill it because his dumb a** tried to put me on three-way with one of his employees and set me up pretending like I was in the wrong for sending his dumb a** a heart emoji. He tried to pretend like I was in love with him or some sh*t,” she said. “I won’t spill the tea because I don’t want Kris Jenner to have him killed.”

Azealia continued: “He just does dumb sh*t on purpose for attention. No clue what kind of role model he is trying to be for his kids by being a messy c*nt. Truth is, Kim Kardashian ruined Kanye West and won’t be done with him until she’s sucked the last drop of blood,” she said. “We won’t be getting the old Kanye back ever. He is completely ruined.”

Meanwhile, Ye wrote of his family Sunday on Twitter that “”We feel soooo much love. So much good energy. So much good will,” he added.