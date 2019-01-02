Another baby is on the way for the Kardashian West clan. Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West are expecting their fourth child via surrogate, according to PEOPLE magazine.

The baby will join big siblings 5-year old, North, 3-year old, Saint, and Chicago, who turns one this month.

The news comes as a surprise because just a few months ago, Kardashian West, 38, said although she loves being a mom, she and West, 41, were in no hurry to add to their family with another child.

“They have absolutely talked about trying for another baby with the help of a surrogate, but nothing seems decided for sure,” an insider told PEOPLE in August. Chicago is the couple’s only child to be born via gestational surrogate.

“Chicago is still little, and they have time,” the source added. “They don’t seem to be in a huge rush. They would use the same surrogate if she agrees to help them again. Kim can’t say enough kind words about the surrogate.”

However, another source dished to PEOPLE that “Kim and Kanye were already talking about baby No. 4 when Chicago was just a couple of days old. And they absolutely would use the surrogate again. They love her.”

Kim Kardashian West herself has expressed similar thoughts. As she said in an August interview with E! News after being asked if she and her husband, Kanye were planning for a fourth child, “I don’t know. I read something that it was, you know — none of that was true. But I’ve been really open about it and talked about it on our show, so I don’t know. “We start filming season 16 next week, so if I think about it more and it’s gonna happen, you’ll definitely see it on the show. But as of now, no.”

One thing is certain: North West was perfectly fine being an only child and is a little apprehensive about her existing siblings. Kardashian West said that her oldest “acts like an only child at all times” and is “a little confused” about her family dynamic, according to PEOPLE magazine.

“She’s beyond jealousy now. She’s just like, ‘It’s my world,’ ” the reality star said on Ashley Graham‘s podcast Pretty Big Deal. “She said to me the other day, ‘Mom … we just need to have another baby brother so that Saint can just leave me alone … so the girls can be on this side of the house and the boys can be on that side of the house.’ “

She may get her wish.

For her part, Kardashian West has been open and honest about her fears surrounding surrogacy and how she thinks it “is so much harder” than pregnancy. Last May, however, she said it ultimately was an overwhelmingly positive experience.

“I would have maybe one more [child],” she admitted. “I really, really enjoyed the surrogacy process. I will say, when it came to the breastfeeding time, I was like, ‘Okay, this is the best decision I ever made.’ “

“It’s a game changer, having to not go through [nursing] every few hours,” explained the soon-to-be mother of four. “I can spend so much more time with the older kids and getting them used to the baby.”

GrioFam, given that this is Kanye’s child, what do you think he and Kim should name this kid? Is Kimye or South West still up for grabs?