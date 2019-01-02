The new year didn’t come in so happily for Tiffany Haddish who found herself apologizing to fans after her comedy show performance.

The star stumbled through jokes trying to figure out her lines as audience members walked out, TMZ reports.

Haddish performed a New Year’s Eve show in Miami at the James L. Knight Center.

“Yes this happened. I wish it was better Miami. I prayed on it and I have a strong feeling this will never happened again,” Haddish tweeted.

As she was mid-set in her routine, things started to go south for Haddish.

She threw out a jokes about family members having their hands out, wanting money now that the Girls Trip star has a bigger bank account.

“This is weird for me. Now, this is going to be on TMZ or whatever,” she said when the laughs didn’t come.

In her defense, comedian Kathy Griffin, known to have a setback or two, tweeted out support to Haddish.

“This is the price of fame when you’re a comic. I was so lucky that there wasn’t a Snapchat/IG when I was starting out on my first big tour. No REAL comic never bombs. You are a hilarious, incredible talent @TiffanyHaddish and I can’t wait to see you live! Ignore the haters!”

Damon Wayans Jr who comes from a comedic family said: “Cameras blow everything out of proportion. Having a bad set is part of being a comic. You’re dope :)”

Chrissy Teigen, who is not a comedian but surely always has something hilarious to say, added:

“I bombed last night too and all I had to do was read a prompter and also I lost an eyeball. fuck it we good and you are a queen.”

Haddish also made headlines this week for claiming she’s going to wear fur “every day” until police stop killing Black people.

“I’mma wear fur every day until they stop killing black people,” Haddish said. “When the police stop killing black people, I’ll stop wearing fur. It’s my new protest.”

“So sorry, PETA! Don’t be mad at me,” Haddish continued. “Be mad at the police. When they stop killing black people, I’ll stop wearing fur … Because people are important, and so are the animals.”

Haddish has a busy 2019 movie slate. Surely she’ll get her comedy mojo back.