Meghan Markle’s half-sister, Samantha Markle, is not slowing down in her attempt to get the Duchess of Sussex back on good terms with their father, Thomas Markle – even taking to social media over the holidays to chide her sister for being “hurtful and heartless.”

These posts come as protection officers and Scotland Yard detectives allegedly put Samantha Markle on their “fixated persons” list because of the harm she can do to the Royal family’s reputation, according to The Daily Mail.

Extending her 15 minutes of fame by hours, Samantha sent a Christmas card to Meghan, which was initially polite, but later, when Samantha shared the card with her social media following upon not hearing from her half-sister, she became salty and irate. She went to ask the Duchess to contact their dad over the holidays.

“Dear Meg, This is not meant to be formal. The holidays are a time for family and are sentimental. As you know, dad has been trying to contact you and is very hurt because you are avoiding him,” she wrote, according to E! Online. “Life is short and you know dad is wonderful. Please give him joy in his last years by showing that you love him. The time is NOW. Please think about this. Your sister, Samantha.”

When she didn’t get a response, she revoked her earlier wish of good cheer and blasted her on Twitter, according to Newsweek.

“I’ve never seen anyone so rude and hurtful and heartless and absent a soul in my life. #MeghanMarkle #SamanthaMarkle shame on you for what you have done to our father,” her first tweet read. “No PR machine can fix this. I retract the Merry Christmas, you don’t deserve it. How dare you walk into a church.”

Samantha also kicked back at reporters for suggesting that it’s only the “white side” of Meghan’s family is causing these public spectacles. She said “freedom of speech” granted her the right to speak out whenever she wished, and even tossed in a reference to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

“I’ve been reading journalists say that it’s wrong that the white side of the family is speaking out,” Samantha Markle wrote. “This is not about race. You defend your freedom of speech and I loved Dr. Martin Luther King for speaking out and bringing about change. Do not infringe on freedom of speech.”

It’s, however, unclear exactly who Samantha Markle was addressing as the “you.”

“The world should not infringe on freedom of speech where it is truth based and advocates for doing the right thing,” Samantha Markle continued in a second message. “Do not try to suppress my freedom of speech unless you want your own suppressed.”