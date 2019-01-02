In a new episode of Red Table Talk, Jada Pinkett-Smith revealed another suprising detail about her marriage to Will Smith.

Apparently the celebrity couple don’t often celebrate their New Year’s Eve wedding anniversary together since they say it doesn’t define the unconventional couple’s relationship.

On the latest episode of Pinkett-Smith’s hit show on Facebook Watch, the actress explained that while most people celebrate anniversaries as a milestone, she and her husband don’t and are often apart when the day rolls around, the Daily Mail reports.

“We don’t really celebrate that day anymore in that sense because the context of our union is totally different,” the 47-year-old explained while talking with her mom Adrienne Banfield-Norris, 65, and daughter Willow, 18.

“It’s more of a life partnership, so it’s not steeped …in that day,” she said.

Alrighty then.

Whatever the Smiths’ are doing to keep their marriage going is surely working for them.

In October, the second season of the wildly popular online series aired and delved deeper into the complex issues that typically don’t make for easy conversations at anybody’s table. From hosting no-holds-barred topics that range from sex, to mental health, raising free Black kids, and marital come-to-Jesus moments, Smith opened her heart, laid it all on the line and shook the table, earning the show critical acclaim thanks to its clarity, realness and the revealing conversations.

Things haven’t always been rosy for the magnetic couple, and rumors have swirled for years that their marriage was on its last leg. But last year, Will and Jada explained what was going on.

“We broke up within our marriage and got back together again. We had to rebuild with new rules and something way, completely different,” Will said.

The difficulties in the marriage were aided by Will’s insistence to construct a picture-perfect family that was making the whole family unhappy.

“I saw for the first time what Jada had been saying the whole time about hiding behind my ego, my dreams and my desires and pretending like it’s love,” Will acknowledged. “And I realized she wanted none of the stuff I had built.”

He continued: “The house was too big, there was always too many people here, she didn’t want to travel the way we traveled. She didn’t want all of her kids to be getting trolled on Twitter. She didn’t want any of that.”

“To have to let go of the picture, to have to let go of the dream was devastating. We essentially had to destroy our marriage.”

Well the two certainly have tweaked their union into something that works for them.