A pregnant woman wearing her cap and gown, was ready to collect her degree at her college graduation—despite being in active labor as she walked across the stage.

Anshonarial Greenhouse, 31, of Marksville was determined not to let labor pains keep her from graduating from Louisiana State University. The mom of two wanted to stress the importance of education to her children by walking at graduation, even though she knew it was risky.

“I knew it was a possibility I couldn’t walk [at graduation], but I really pushed to be able to go,” the graduate told reporters.

During her pregnancy, Greenhouse had pressed on and completed assignments and projects sometimes from the hospital after suffering some early pregnancy setbacks.

Greenhouse, who studied business administration with a focus in accounting, went into early labor before at 25 weeks, but was given medicine to stop the contractions, the Daily Advertiser reports.

Greenhouse said it has always been important for her 10-year-old daughter, Makhia to witness her sacrifice.

“She understands how important education is.”

“If she sees me doing my work, she does hers. It’s showing her versus telling her,” she added.

Getting to the finish line was her focus for another special reason.

Greenhouse’s mother was in attendance because she was graduating too—both mother and daughter were reportedly business majors with a concentration in accounting. Her husband was also there to cheer her on during the graduation—and birth.

According to CBS News, as soon as she had her diploma in hand, Greenhouse went to the hospital, where she gave birth to a healthy baby boy.

Zy’aire was born weighing 6 pounds, 5 ounces, and was 19.5 inches long.

Congrats to mom and baby!