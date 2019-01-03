A Florida man pulled up to President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort on Sunday and was dead serious about getting his “$6.3 trillion” Local 10 reports.

READ MORE: President Trump praises Kanye West in first cabinet meeting of the new year

Secret Service agents confronted Brian Whitehurst, 30, of Lake Wales who was not successful in securing the bag and was arrested after he refused to leave the premises until he was paid. Whitehurst was arrested and charged with trespassing.

According to a Palm Beach police report, after entering a service entrance area, Whitehurst told Secret Service Agent Tim Donohue that he had a reservation to stay at the ritzy resort and that he needed to talk with Trump about the $6.3 trillion he owed him.

Donohue told Whitehurst that he didn’t have a reservation and needed to leave. Donohue reportedly informed him that he would call the police. He was subsequently arrested on the misdemeanor charged and released on his own recognizance. Whitehurst will be arraigned in a Palm Beach County courtroom on Jan. 22.

Trump wasn’t at the resort like he planned to be over the holidays but instead was in Washington because of the government partial shutdown.

READ MORE: Mother of late singer Aaliyah denies back-up singer’s claim that R. Kelly had sex with her then-underaged daughter