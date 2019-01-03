A very pregnant Porsha Williams showed off her blooming baby bump on Instagram, flexing in a bikini while on a Bahamas vacay with her fiancé Dennis McKinley, with whom she is expecting her first child.
READ MORE: Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West are expecting baby #4
“#Thickums#MckinleyBabyMoon #Booming#PjMomma” a smiling Williams captioned the pic.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta star was on a ‘babymoon’ — a vacation taken with one’s spouse prior to a child’s birth — and had a photoshoot to capture the memorable moments before baby McKinley comes.
View this post on Instagram
🙌🏾🤰🏽I can’t thank this amazing team enough for a wonderful babymoon shoot! Photographer @stanlophotography Made me feel so comfortable & knew all my angles lol !! The Videographer @ndofilms Truly captured the real time experience so well! My Glam was my none other than Hair: @hairbyestylez Makeup: @sarshalepeche Both gorgeous women themselves, they totally enhanced my natural beauty and gave a wonderful polished look! Also thank you and much respect to Dress Designers @theodoreelyett & @laviebyck for hand making two Custom absolutely gorgeous gowns in one day or so! I cannot wait to see all the shots lots of love Porsha! ❤️💋 #PjMomma #MckinleyBabyMoon
The vacation was likely a welcome reprieve from the drama between Williams and her castmates as well as the scare she had in November when she was hospitalized with extreme pain.
Williams was reportedly admitted to the hospital after experiencing “extreme pain” from fibroid complications.
She has been open about her struggle with fibroids in the past and even underwent surgery to remove some prior to becoming pregnant. But she recently revealed that she will be having a girl and is reportedly due in a couple of months.
READ MORE: Kim and Kanye West are expecting again!