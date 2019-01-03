A very pregnant Porsha Williams showed off her blooming baby bump on Instagram, flexing in a bikini while on a Bahamas vacay with her fiancé Dennis McKinley, with whom she is expecting her first child.

“#Thickums#MckinleyBabyMoon #Booming#PjMomma” a smiling Williams captioned the pic.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star was on a ‘babymoon’ — a vacation taken with one’s spouse prior to a child’s birth — and had a photoshoot to capture the memorable moments before baby McKinley comes.

The vacation was likely a welcome reprieve from the drama between Williams and her castmates as well as the scare she had in November when she was hospitalized with extreme pain.

Williams was reportedly admitted to the hospital after experiencing “extreme pain” from fibroid complications.

She has been open about her struggle with fibroids in the past and even underwent surgery to remove some prior to becoming pregnant. But she recently revealed that she will be having a girl and is reportedly due in a couple of months.

