A New York man who was arrested in the stabbing and baseball bat beating death of a man who allegedly tried to break into his home.

According to the New York Daily News, Tuesday, Joel Paul, 27, was arrested and charged with manslaughter after a grand jury indicted him for the death of Shamel Shavuo, 26.

Thursday, his lawyer, Paul Prestia confirmed he had posted the $20,000 bail set during a court hearing.

Authorities say the incident in question took place on July 30 at approximately 2:30 in the morning when Shavuo who was wanted by police, tried to force his way into Paul’s home in Queens. Paul and his younger brother managed to force the would-be intruder back outside, but unfortunately things escalated from there.

Investigators say the two brothers repeatedly beat Shavuo with a baseball bat, and then stabbed him. He later died and although the brothers were initially questioned and released, earlier this week a grand jury indicted Paul, citing there was intent to cause serious physical injury. His next court date is scheduled for Feb. 19, according to court records.

Paul is now being charged with first degree manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon but several of his neighbors have spoken up to say his actions were justified.