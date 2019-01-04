Kevin Hart said he’s reconsidering whether he should accept the offer to host the 2019 Oscars after his comedic peer Ellen DeGeneres called the Academy to lobby on his behalf, ABC News reports.

Hart appeared on the Ellen Show to promote his new movie The Upside. During the interview, Hart revealed on Instagram that he indulged in a “raw and honest” conversation about his Oscar controversy. Hart opened up about the backlash he received after his old homophobic tweets surfaced and why he hastily stepped down after being offered the “once in a lifetime” hosting gig.

“I stopped by @theellenshow to do some promo for my new movie “The Upside” & ended up staying on for the entire hour. Trust me when I tell you that you won’t want to miss tomorrows episode,” he wrote. “This was by far the most raw/honest & authentic interview that I have ever done. We talk about the Oscar controversy in depth. Make sure you tune in!!!!!”

Hart admits that he was deflated after first accepting the job and then logging in online to find people attacking him for old jokes he said he’d previously apologized for.

“It’s tough for me because it was an attack, a malicious attack on my character, to end me,” Hart says in the interview which airs today.

DeGeneres said she decided to call the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences herself and spoke to them about having him back.

“They’re gonna win if you don’t host the Oscars,” DeGeneres said.

“You can’t let them destroy you and they can’t destroy you because you have too much talent.

“That’s why they [The Academy] haven’t found another host. I think they were secretly hoping that you would come back,” she added.

DeGeneres admitted that she called and spoke to them on Thursday.

“They were like, ‘Oh my God! We want him to host … whatever we can do, we would be thrilled, and he should host the Oscars,” she said, recalling the conversation. “The Academy is saying, ‘What can we do to make this happen?'”

Hart didn’t make any promises to accept the job ,but did promise to reconsider the offer.

“Leaving here, I promise you I’m evaluating this conversation. Let me assess, just sit in the space and really think, and you and I will talk before anything else.”